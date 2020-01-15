Panthers overcome first half woes to beat Valparaiso

Northern Iowa overcame some first half struggles to beat Valparaiso, 88-78.

The Panthers trailed 42-36 at halftime. They turned the ball over 10 times, which Valparaiso turned into 16 points.

Northern Iowa regrouped in the second half outscoring the Crusaders, 52-36. The defense also stepped up forcing nine turnovers and turning those into 17 points.

A.J. Green continued his hot shooting streak with 29 points, including five 3-pointers. Four other players finished in double figures for UNI.

The Panthers improve to 15-2 overall and travel to Bradley on Saturday. Tip-off is set 5 p.m.