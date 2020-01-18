Panthers get late run against Bradley, move into first place

Northern Iowa had 16 wins total last season. On Saturday, the Panthers matched last season's total after beating Bradley 86-71 and moved into sole possession of first place in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Northern Iowa was up 11 with 8:30 to go in the first half, but Bradley went on a 10-1 run and only trailed 38-36 at halftime.

Both teams traded baskets for most of the second half, but Northern Iowa pulled away with 5:34 to go after a basket from Austin Phyfe and then a three-pointer from Spencer Haldeman made it a 10-point lead.

A.J. Green once again led the team with 25 points. It's the ninth game this season that he's scored more than 20 points. Three other players finished in double figures: Austin Phyfe (15), Tywhon Pickfrod (11) and Trae Berhow (10).

Northern Iowa faces Southern Illinois on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

