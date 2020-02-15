Panthers fight back to force OT, but Loyola comes away with victory

Northern Iowa is still in first place in the Missouri Valley Conference, but only by one game after falling to Loyola on Saturday 82-73 in overtime.

The Panthers were down by 16 to start the first half, but they chipped away at the lead and only trailed 37-32 at halftime. They got their first lead of the game since the 19:22 mark in the first half after a Trae Berhow three-pointer made it 53-50.

Loyola came right back and was up 67-60 with 2:30 remaining in the game. Northern Iowa fought back with a pair of 3-pointers from Isaiah Brown. Then with 14 seconds left, A.J. Green hit a step-back 3-pointer tying the game 71-71, which forced overtime.

However, Loyola responded by outscoring the Panthers 11-2 in overtime.

A.J. Green finished with a team-high 19 points.

Northern Iowa travels to Indiana State on Thursday. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.