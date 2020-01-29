Panthers dominate Missouri State to remain undefeated at home

For the second time this season, Northern Iowa dominated Missouri State after winning 95-66 at home on Wednesday. In the two meetings, the Panthers have outscored the Bears, 175-123.

Northern Iowa's offense clicked right away making its first five shots, including four 3-pointers. With 10:49 left in the first half, Missouri State only trailed 23-21, but the Panthers never let them get any closer.

All five starters for UNI finished in double figures. Once again, A.J. Green led the pack with 27 points. Isaiah Brown had 16 points and also dished out nine assists.

Northern Iowa travels to Evansville on Saturday. Game begins at 1 p.m.