Opening round of boys' state soccer tournament

Check out highlights of the opening round for the boys' state soccer tournament in Des Moines.

In Class 1A, defending state champion Regina won in overtime over Greene County, 2-1. West Liberty upset No. 1 seed North Polk, 4-2. Columbus Catholic defeated CPU, 6-2, in its first state tournament appearance. Iowa Mennonite lost to Sioux Center, 5-1.

In Class 2A, No. 1 seed Xavier shutout Knoxville, 5-0. Hudson United fought back to beat Dubuque Wahlert, 3-2.

In Class 3A, Cedar Rapids Washington shutout Marshalltown, 3-0. Iowa City West defeated Ankeny, 2-1. Kennedy lost to No. 1 seed Waukee, 3-0.