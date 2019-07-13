"One run is what we need." Independence tops Marion 1-0, advances to Region 5 Championship

A third inning error was the difference in Saturday's Region 5 semifinal between Marion and Independence as the Mustangs advanced with a 1-0 victory.

With Mary Puffett standing on third, Marion's catcher tried to pick her off at third, but the throw was mishandled and Puffett crossed home for the games only run.

“Thats what its going to come down to when we look postseason-wise is who is going to make that error?" Independence head coach Heather Hupke said after the game. "It could’ve gone 12 innings you know, you dont know, that’s the nice thing about postseason.”

The Indians close out their season with a 22-18 record after being shut out by Independence pitcher MacKenzie Hupke who tossed a complete game, striking out six and allowing three hits.

“{I} just stay relaxed and let my defense work." MacKenzie Hupke said. "Kenzie {Fischels} did a great job behind the plate, I mean she got some strikes that should not have been called probably but she works so hard to frame it and get everything that she can sneak for me.”

Following the win, the Mustangs improve their record to 29-11, and advance to the 4A Region 5 Championship where they'll face off with the Liberty Lightning, who took down Xavier 11-0.

“When these guys play relaxed and have fun they do really good things." Hupke said. "I mean that's probably the best defensive game we’ve played all year and thats what we kind of talked about it is we want to be playing our best at this time. One run is what we need. We know it's going to be tough for teams to score a run against us we just have to keep at that.”

The Region 5 Championship game is scheduled for Tuesday the 16th at 7:00 from Independence High School.