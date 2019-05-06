On Iowa Live featuring Iowa Football coach Kirk Ferentz

Missed this week's edition of On Iowa Live on KCRG 9.2? Catch up with the show, including:

Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz indicates how he needed to make sure to have a nice haircut before joining former coach Hayden Fry's staff during On Iowa Live on May 6, 2019 (KCRG)

Segment One: Iowa coach Ferentz, Marvin McNutt, Scott Dochterman, and Scott Saville talk about the Iowa offense.

Segment Two: Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz. Marvin McNutt, Scott Dochterman, and Scott Saville talk about the Iowa defense.

Segment 3: Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, Marvin McNutt, Scott Dochterman, and Scott Saville talk about the new coaching changes, the schedule, and pro draft results.

Segment 4: Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz takes audience questions, with Marvin McNutt, Scott Dochterman, and Scott Saville.

Segment 5: Scott Saville talks with the MVC Division champion Cedar Rapids Kennedy boys track team.

Segment 6: Scott Saville talks with the defending Metro Champion Cedar Rapids Jefferson baseball team about their upcoming season.