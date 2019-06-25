Olympians host camp at Cedar Rapids gymnasium

Olympians Betty Okino, Danell Leyva are in Cedar Rapids until Wednesday hosting a youth gymnastics camp at Twisters Gymnasium. The two are also joined by current UCLA gymnast Margzetta Frazier as they travel around the country hosting camps throughout the summer.

Game on Sports owner/director John Mangold hosts multiple camps each summer but this was the first time Olympians were involved.

"This year we decided we'd try to get some different people in and have a good time." Mangold said. "It isn't necessarily that they are coaching skills different, but having Olympic athletes tell you you're awesome and you belong here and you're that good feels good. It motivates them and makes them want to push harder."

Okino originally started touring the country for camps a decade ago but has since started her own company which focuses on bringing life-lessons to the camp.

"You can't control what your score is going to be, you cant control what place you'll end up, you can't control how quickly you are going to get a skill." Okino said. "Keeping a positive mindset is hugely important, dominating your own fears is hugely important."