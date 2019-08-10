Oliver Martin excited to be at Iowa, still waiting on NCAA ruling

Many Iowa fans are excited to see Oliver Martin in a black and gold uniform.

And why not?

He was a four-star wide receiver at Iowa City West, which is just down the street from Kinnick Stadium. In his final two years with the Trojans, he recorded nearly 2,500 receiving yards and 28 touchdowns.

He made the choice to go to Michigan and redshirted his first year. Last season, he finished with 125 yards and one touchdown for the Wolverines.

Then in June, he decided to enter the transfer portal and it wasn't too long when he decided to come to the University of Iowa.

"This has always been a place that I could envision myself being," Martin said during media day on Friday. "I'm really glad to be back. I'm happy."

While Martin is anxious to help the Hawkeyes, he's still waiting to hear from the NCAA on whether he's immediately eligible to play or has to sit out one year. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said during Friday's press conference that the paperwork was filed within the last two weeks.

As he awaits a decision, Martin is focused on trying to help the Hawkeyes prepare for their season opener versus Miami of Ohio.

"Him being a college transfer versus a kid coming out of high school, you can tell that he's physically developed; he's been in somebody's program," said Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland.