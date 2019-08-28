Oliver Martin ruled eligible to play for Iowa this season

Better late than never. After weeks of waiting, the Hawkeye football program received welcome news from the NCAA regarding transfer Oliver Martin.

The sophomore was ruled eligible to play for Iowa this season after his waiver was approved by the NCAA according to the University of Iowa.

“I am ecstatic that the NCAA and the Big Ten Conference have approved our waiver request." Martin said per a press release.

"I want to thank my coaches and my teammates for their help as I work to get ready. I have been dreaming of running out of the tunnel wearing the black and gold ever since I decided to join the program. I can’t wait to contribute to this team on the field.”

Martin, a graduate of Iowa City West High School, spent two seasons at Michigan, registering 11 receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown.

In Tuesday's press conference, head coach Kirk Ferentz revealed that if cleared, Martin would play.

“We are pleased that the NCAA and Big Ten Conference have approved Oliver’s waiver to play this season. Oliver is a tremendous young man who has been working hard since the day he set foot on our campus this summer." Ferentz said in per a press release.

"His teammates are excited to have him on the practice field and in the weight room, and we look forward to Oliver being able to contribute to our team.”

