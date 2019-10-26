Oklahoma State picks off Purdy three times, ending Cyclones' October run

Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace, left, celebrates his touchdown with Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - The last time Iowa State lost a game in the month of October was back in 2016 on Oct. 26 versus Kansas State. The Cyclones lost that game, 31-26. Since then, they've won 10 consecutive games.

That streak came to an end on Saturday after the Cyclones lost to Oklahoma State, 34-27.

In the first half, Iowa State's defense uncharacteristically gave up several big plays. The Cowboys scored three touchdowns that were 50 yards or more. Iowa State trailed 21-13 at halftime.

The Cyclones made adjustments in the second half and turned things over to Breece Hall, who scored two touchdowns.

The game was tied 27-27 with less than seven minutes to go, until Brock Purdy threw an interception to Malcolm Rodriguez, who returned 26 yards for a touchdown. That put the Cowboys up 34-27 and it would be the dagger for the Cyclones.

Purdy threw two more interceptions late in the fourth quarter.

The Cyclones fall to 5-3 overall. They have a bye week next Saturday and then travel to Oklahoma the following week.

 