Oklahoma State picks off Purdy three times, ending Cyclones' October run

The last time Iowa State lost a game in the month of October was back in 2016 on Oct. 26 versus Kansas State. The Cyclones lost that game, 31-26. Since then, they've won 10 consecutive games.

That streak came to an end on Saturday after the Cyclones lost to Oklahoma State, 34-27.

In the first half, Iowa State's defense uncharacteristically gave up several big plays. The Cowboys scored three touchdowns that were 50 yards or more. Iowa State trailed 21-13 at halftime.

The Cyclones made adjustments in the second half and turned things over to Breece Hall, who scored two touchdowns.

The game was tied 27-27 with less than seven minutes to go, until Brock Purdy threw an interception to Malcolm Rodriguez, who returned 26 yards for a touchdown. That put the Cowboys up 34-27 and it would be the dagger for the Cyclones.

Purdy threw two more interceptions late in the fourth quarter.

The Cyclones fall to 5-3 overall. They have a bye week next Saturday and then travel to Oklahoma the following week.