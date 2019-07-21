Oelwein wins wild district final versus Cascade

It was a wild finish between Oelwein and Cascade in the Class 2A District 4 final. For awhile, it looked as if Oelwein would run away with the victory.

The Huskies scored four runs in the top of the third inning. Then, added three more in the fourth inning on a Steven Nicolay three-run home run to make it a 7-0 lead.

Cascade slowly clawed its way back and took an 8-7 lead after six innings. Then Oelwein responded with two runs in the top of the seventh to win, 9-8.

The Huskies will face New Hampton in a substate final at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Waverly-Shell Rock.