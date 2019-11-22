OABCIG tops Waukon 37-12 in Class 2A title game

The OABCIG Falcons defeated the Waukon Indians 37-12 on Friday afternoon in the Class 2A state championship at the UNIDome. Waukon finishes their season with a 12-1 record.

Quarterback Cooper Dejean led the Falcons with 250 passing yards and two touchdowns paired with 167 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

OABCIG scored the only points in the first quarter off of a Caden Wareham 27 yard field goal. In the second quarter, the Falcons then scored two touchdowns to take a 17-0 lead.

With just 21 seconds remaining in the half, Waukon quarterback Creed Welch ran for a three yard touchdown to make it a 17-6 game.

Dejean then took over in the second half, running for a 31 yard touchdown run in the third quarter and then a 20 yard touchdown run later in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.

