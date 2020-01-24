Numbers grow at girls' state wrestling tournament

The sport of girls' wrestling continues to evolve in the state of Iowa. Less than 100 wrestlers participated in last year's state tournament. This year, the number jumped all the way to more than 350.

A big reason for the uptick is schools like Dubuque Wahlert and Iowa City West added the program for the first time ever.

"I had an idea and I talked to a couple of girls that I had in class," said Dubuque Wahlert head coach Joel Allen. "I got a little bit of excitement into them. It just spread."

"It was really fun for me to try a different sport that was so different than what I was used to, like cross country," said Mattie Harms of Iowa City West.

The tournament continues on Saturday with quarterfinals at 8:30 a.m.