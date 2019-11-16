Northern Iowa survives in overtime versus Northern Colorado

Northern Iowa kept its perfect season alive, but almost lost it on Saturday to Northern Colorado.

The Panthers were up by as much as 16 points early in the second half, but Northern Colorado fought back and sent the game into overtime on a three-pointer from Bodie Hume with four seconds left.

The Panthers were able to secure the win in overtime after A.J. Green hit a three-pointer with 15 second left. They went on to win 77-72.

Spencer Haldeman led all scorers with 25 points and also added five steals.