Northern Iowa falters in second half against No. 1 NDSU

For awhile, it looked like Northern Iowa had a chance to upset No. 1 ranked and two-time defending national champion North Dakota State on the road. But the Panthers faltered in the second half falling, 46-14.

The Bison took a 15-0 lead in the first quarter after a pair of touchdown passes from quarterback Trey Lance. The Panthers clawed their way back in the second quarter when Will McElvain hit Isaiah Weston for a 17-yard touchdown. Weston has caught a touchdown pass in five consecutive games. With 2:40 left before halftime, Tyler Hoosman ran in a six-yard touchdown and the Panthers only trailed 18-14 at halftime.

The second half, however, was all North Dakota State, who scored 28 unanswered points. The Bison rushed for 347 yards.

Northern Iowa returns home next Saturday versus South Dakota.