Northern Iowa dominates Iowa, stays perfect on the season

Northern Iowa and Iowa have only played each other 25 times, but Iowa has dominated the series winning the last 12 meetings.

On Sunday, Northern Iowa made a statement by dominating Iowa, 88-66. It was only the third time the Panthers have beaten the Hawkeyes in the series.

The key for the Panthers was the bench scoring 52 points. Kam Finley led the way with 20 points. Abby Gerrits and Kristina Cavey also finished in double figures. Makenzie Meyer was the only player for Iowa to finish in double figures with 14 points.