North end zone renovations at Kinnick Stadium nearly complete

Just like the Iowa football team, the renovations in the north end zone at Kinnick Stadium will be ready go for the season opener versus Miami of Ohio on Aug. 31.

The renovations include a new suite level, new scoreboard, more bathrooms and concessions, and wider space on the concourse level. Roughly 1,500 seats were lost due to the construction, but Iowa officials believe that the game atmosphere will be enhanced.

"If you talk to our players from last year and our coaches, there's definitely a change because the fans on this end zone are closer to the field than they were two years ago," said Iowa Associate Athletic Director Matt Henderson.

The project cost a total of $89 million.