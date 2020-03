The CPU Stormin' Pointers fell to the North Scott Lancers 40-32 on Thursday afternoon in the 4A semifinal round. CPU finishes the season with a 22-3 record.

CPU was led by Ryley Goebel who scored a team-high 15 points and added nine rebounds. North Scott was paced by UNI commit Grace Boffeli who registered a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds.