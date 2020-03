The Dike-New Hartford Wolverines fell to the North Polk Comets 46-44 on Thursday in the 3A semifinal. With the loss, the Wolverines close their season with a record if 23-2.

Dike-New Hartford was led by Ellie Foster who scored a team-high 12 points. Morgan Weber and Katie Knock both added eight points.

The Comets' Jaedon Murphy had a game-high 15 points while also adding eight rebounds.

North Polk advances to the 3A championship and will face off with Bishop-Heelan.