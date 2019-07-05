North Linn's Jake Hilmer sets new national record and throws perfect game

North Linn senior Jake Hilmer has broken many records in his baseball career. He broke another one on Friday versus Monticello.

He set a new national record for most career hits. He came into Friday's game with 276 career hits, needing just two to break the record.

He tied the record in the third inning with a lead-off bunt single. After drawing a walk in the fifth, he got another at-bat in the sixth and ripped a single to left to become the new national leader.

"Everybody is counting down and you want to get it over with so we can focus on the postseason without any distractions," said Hilmer.

He also put together an incredible performance on the mound recording his first ever perfect game.