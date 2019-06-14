North Linn's Jake Hilmer breaks more state records, this time on the baseball field

Is there any record that North Linn's Jake Hilmer hasn't broken?

After breaking several state records on the basketball court, he's now doing it on the baseball field.

Earlier this month, Hilmer broke two state baseball records, the all-time hits record and the mark for consecutive at-bats with a hit. In the consecutive at-bats record, he had a hit in 17 straight at-bats.

"It was one of those stretches where everything went right for you," said Hilmer. "The consecutive hits one I didn't know about. The career hits one I knew was coming."

He also has a chance to break a pair of national records in career hits and runs.

"When we were at East Buchanan when he broke the all-time hits record, he didn't want an announcement," said head coach Travis Griffith. "He didn't want the game to be stopped. It's about the team."