North Linn's Bob and Mike Hilmer go down memory lane against Forest City

Bob Hilmer has won 915 games as a head coach, but the game of basketball still finds ways to surprise him.

"The funny thing is, I've coached 57 years and thought I had seen everything, but I didn't foresee this," Hilmer said.

On Saturday, North Linn defeated Forest City in a Class 2A substate final to go to the state tournament for the fourth consecutive year. Forest City wasn't just another opponent. Hilmer was the head coach at Forest City for 34 years from 1968-2001, collecting 534 wins. His son, Mike, who's also a co-head coach at North Linn, played for him for three seasons.

"There were so many highlights there," Hilmer said. "I wasn't able to get Mike to the state tournament, but we did get to the substate finals once. The other thing people forget, my older son was on the same team. He was two years ahead of Mike... So they were on the same team once and that was really special, to be honest with you."