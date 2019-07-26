North Linn wins first state title in first state tournament appearance

North Linn certainly didn't play like a team that was making its first ever appearance in the state tournament. The Lynx claimed the Class 2A title after beating Alta-Aurelia, 3-0.

North Linn got on the board in the bottom of the second inning. Jill Smith drove in Grace Flanagan on a single to center. Then, Natalie Gallery hit an infield single, scoring Smith.

That was all junior pitcher Abby Flanagan needed. She threw a complete game and struck out 16 batters.

"We got the job done and it's just really exciting," said Flanagan.

"To me, they're the best in 2A there is, and they proved it tonight," said head coach Marv Porter.