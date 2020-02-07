North Linn sweeps Springville

The North Linn Lynx swept the Springville Orioles in a boy/girl double-header on Friday night. The Lynx won 59-24 in the girls game and then followed up with a 78-59 win in the boys’ game afterwards.

In the girls’ game, Grace Flanagan had a game high 14 points to lead the Lynx who now improve to 18-1 on the season. Following the loss, Springville drops to 16-4.

In the boys’ game, the Lynx clinched the Tri-Rivers West with the 19 point win led by Austin Miller who had a game-high 35 points. The Lynx improve to 19-0 while Springville falls to 15-4,