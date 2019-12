The North Linn Lynx swept the Calamus-Wheatland Warriors in a girl/boy doubleheader on Tuesday evening in Troy Mills.

In the girls' game, the Lynx defeated the Warriors 65-22 and improved to 3-0 on the season. Calamus-Wheatland falls to 0-2.

In the boys game afterwards, the Lynx won again on a final score of 87-30 for their first win of the season. The Warriors drop to 0-1.