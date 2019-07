North Linn collected win No. 37 on the year after shutting out Columbus Catholic in the Class 2A District 9 final, 9-0.

Senior Jake Hilmer added his name to the state record books once again. He tied the Iowa High School all-time career doubles record (80) after hitting one in the fourth inning. He also set a new state single-season record for runs scored.

The Lynx will face Pella Christian in a substate final at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Benton Community.