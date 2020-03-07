North Linn routs Osage to win program's first ever state title

From start to finish, the North Linn Lynx dominated the Osage Green Devils to win the program's first ever state title 66-42 on Saturday afternoon in Des Moines. North Linn led for 30:20 of the game, outscoring Osage 32-14 in the paint.

"Just real happy, real proud of this group and you know I don't know what else to say. I’m a little speechless, I don't know if it set in or when it will set it, but just a great job of our kids all week long.” said head coach Brian Wheatley.

Grace Flanagan, named the tournament MVP, led the Lynx with a game-high 27 points while adding eight rebounds. Her sister Abby Flanagan wasn't far behind, finishing with 21 points.

"Today, shots were just falling and it felt great." said Grace Flanagan after the game.

The Flanagans took control when the ball was tipped, scoring 15 of the Lynx's first 17 points.

Overall, the Lynx shot 58.1% from the field and 46.7% from 3-point range. North Linn held Osage under 32% shooting from the field and under 22% from 3-point range.

Osage was led by Sidney Brandau, who finished with 15 points and seven rebounds.

The title marks the first for the North Linn girls program, who finishes the season 25-2.

“Coach Wheatley and coach Goedken have really pushed everybody through the whole season, all four years." Flanagan said. "They really believe in everyone of us and they were great coaches and we had a great team. Everybody put everything, like all their hearts into it and we got it done.”

