North Linn rallies past West Hancock to advance to 2A title game

The North Linn Lynx outscored the West Hancock Eagles 40-14 in the second half to propel them to the 2A championship game on Friday afternoon in Des Moines. Following the 61-46 win, the Lynx advance to their second ever state championship game, the first was in 2015 when the lost to Unity Christian.

“We wanted it so bad." said Sydney Burke, who scored 16 points for the Lynx. "We knew that we still believed in ourselves. I don’t know if anyone else did, but we know that if we put our mind to it we could do it.”

It was a slow first half for the Lynx who found themselves trailing by 9 early in the first half. Rachel Leerar led the Eagles with 17 points and four rebounds.

West Hancock held onto their lead for 25:10 until the third quarter when North Still started to rally. Grace Flanagan scored a game-high 19 points for the Lynx while also registering 10 rebounds.

Flanagan, a senior, is joined by her sister Abby, Burke, Hannah Bridgewater and Fallon Finnegan as a senior group who has fallen short of the state title game in each of the past two seasons.

“These guys are seniors now, they’ve won a lot of games. They’ve been successful in other sports and they play their tails off.” said head coach Brian Wheatley.

North Linn will face off with Osage, who defeated top-seeded Cascade, in the 2A state championship game on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. in Des Moines.