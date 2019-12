The second-ranked North Linn girl's basketball team joined On Iowa Live on Monday.

Senior Grace Flanagan brings the ball up the court for the North Linn girl's basketball team (KCRG)

The Lynx are off to a 4-1 start and are near the top of the state rankings. A lot of these same girls won the state softball championship last year, and they would like to bring another trophy home from the state basketball tournament.