North Linn finishes regular season undefeated for fourth-straight season

The North Linn Lynx defeated the Alburnett Pirates 87-58 on Friday night to finish the regular season a perfect 21-0. This is the fourth-straight season that North Linn has finished their regular season undefeated.

After winning the class 2A state championship last year, North Linn followed up by being the highest scoring team in the state at 86.3 points per game.

Austin Miller led all scorers Friday night with 26 while sophomore Austin Hilmer finished with 21.

North Linn now looks ahead to the 2A playoffs which begin next week. The Lynx will play the winner of Sumner-Fredericksburg and Jesup on February 20th in the district 6 bracket.