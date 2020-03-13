North Linn falls to Boyden-Hull in 2A title game, finishes 26-1

The Boyden-Hull Comets defeated the North Linn Lynx 64-51 on Friday afternoon to win the class 2A state championship, avenging their loss to the Lynx in the title game in 2019.

The Comets shot 49% from the field and scored 38 points in the paint. Andrew Frick had a team-high 22 points for Boyden-Hull while Tanner Te Slaa added 21.

“For a four year run, I don't know what happened. I coached 26 years never made it down here and all the sudden we made it down here four times in a row, three to the championship game." said North Linn head coach Mike Hilmer."

"I feel very blessed to be where I’m at and have the kids and community that we work with because without them we wouldn’t be here.”

The Lynx were led by senior Austin Miller who netted a game-high 23 points and 11 rebounds. Cade Haughenbury added 12 for North Linn who finishes the season with a 26-1 record.