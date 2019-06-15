North Linn dances to West Delaware Invitational championship

Following Saturday's 5-1 victory in the West Delaware invitational over Williamsburg, North Linn's Jill Smith and Evalyn Robinson danced for all to see. The two have a perfected routine and after each game they add a new move.

While Smith and Robinson may be the only ones visibly dancing, the whole team is feeling the groove.

“We are doing pretty well and I believe we can improve too, {so} that’s even better.” said junior pitcher Abby Flanagan.

On June 8th, the Lynx were dominated in back to back games in a tournament at North Scott, losing to Louisa-Muscatine 8-0, and then to the host Lancers 11-1.

"They’ve been working really hard ever since then, they don’t want that to happen again.” explained head coach Marv Porter.

After Saturday's win over the Raiders, the Lynx have brought their win-streak to eight games following those back to back losses at North Scott.

If that's not impressive enough, two of those wins came against ranked opponents in classes higher than their own. On Friday, the Lynx (ranked 2nd in 2A) took down Independence (ranked 2nd in 4A) 2-1. Then on Saturday in the semifinal, they topped West Delaware (ranked 9th in 4A) 5-2 and then took care of business against Williamsburg (unranked in 3A) 5-1.

“I think it's a really good confidence booster for us because we know we can stick with them and we know we can beat those teams.” said Flanagan.

After the successful weekend the Lynx have improved their record to 25-3, and with just ten games remaining in the regular season, the Lynx may be clicking at the perfect time.