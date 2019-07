The North Linn Lynx didn't seemed phased in their first ever state softball game, defeating Wapello 6-0 in the quarterfinal round.

Abby Flanagan tossed a complete game shutout while striking out ten. The Lynx were able to provide run support in the first inning scoring two runs, followed by one in the second and three in the third.

The Lynx advance to the 2A semifinal round and will play Mount Ayr, who defeated Beckman Catholic 3-2 in eight innings.