North Linn boy's basketball on the road to title repeat after quarterfinal win

The North Linn boys are just two wins from going back to back at the state basketball tournament.

The North Linn boy's basketball team huddles during a timeout on Monday, March 9, 2020. (John Campbell/KCRG)

The North Linn boys beat West Sioux 56-51 to advance to the semifinals of the 2A state basketball tournament.

The Lynx were led by a game-high 24 points from Austin Miller. Austin Hilmer chipped in with 19 points and hit six clutch free throws in the final 33 seconds to give the Lynx the win.

North Linn, who is now 25-0, picked up their 51st consecutive victory.