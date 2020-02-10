North Linn boys' basketball off to undefeated start, hoping for title repeat

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The undefeated defending state champion North Linn boys' basketball team joined Scott Saville for On Iowa Live on Monday, February 10, 2020.
The North Linn boys' basketball team is trying to defend their state title from the 2018-2019 season. They're off to a 19-0 start. The Lynx are led by senior Austin Miller who is averaging over 22 points a game.