North Linn and Clarksville advance to finals

Both North Linn and Clarksville will play for a state title on Thursday in their respective classes.

North Linn continues to make history in its first state tournament appearance, advancing to the 2A title game after beating Mount Ayr, 8-1.

It was scoreless until the Lynx put up four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. That was more than enough for pitcher Abby Flanagan, who threw a complete game and struck out 11 batters.

The Lynx will face Alta-Aurelia in the 2A title game at 8:15 p.m. on Thursday.

In Class 1A, Clarksville will get a chance at redemption after beating Lisbon in the semi-finals, 1-0. The lone run came in the fifth on an RBI single from Bailey Myers.

The Indians, who finished runner-up in 2017, will face Collins-Maxwell in the title game at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday.