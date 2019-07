For the first time in program history, the North Linn Lynx Softball team is headed to the state quarterfinals following a 5-3 win over St. Ansgar on Monday evening in the 2A Region 7 championship.

With the win, the Lynx improve their record to 39-4 and look ahead to the 2A quarterfinals which will be played Monday afternoon at the Rogers Sport Complex in Fort Dodge.