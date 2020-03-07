No Rasir Bolton, Cyclones struggle in season finale at Kansas State

It's been a struggle for Iowa State ever since losing starting point guard Tyrese Haliburton to injury almost a month ago. On Saturday, the Cyclones lost another starter, Rasir Bolton, who was in the concussion protocol.

The Cyclones never led in the game. They were down 10-9 with 14:19 remaining in the first half, but Kansas State finished out the first half on a 31-14 run. The Wildcats kept their double-digit lead throughout the entire second half.

Solomon Young led the team with 17 points.

Iowa State plays Oklahoma State on Wednesday in the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m.