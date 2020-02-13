No. 1 Cascade routs No. 3 North Linn, extends home winning streak to 51

The game didn't affect any pairings in the playoffs, but there was still quite a bit at stake in Thursday's matchup between No. 3 North Linn and No. 1 Cascade.

North Linn was hoping to end Cascade's 50-game home win streak and hand the Cougars their first loss of the season.

Cascade controlled most of the first half, leading 27-18 at halftime and was up by as much as 12 in the third quarter.

North Linn didn't give up when freshman Ellie Flanagan hit back-to-back three-pointers to close out the third quarter. The Lynx only trailed 37-31.

The Cougars responded in the fourth quarter by outscoring North Linn 26-9 and would win 63-40, extending their home winning streak to 51 games.

Both teams begin the playoffs on Tuesday. North Linn hosts East Marshall and Cascade plays either Clayton Ridge or Postville.