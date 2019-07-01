Ninth inning home run gives Kane County win over Kernels

For eight innings, the Kernels and Kane County had a pitcher's duel.

Kane County starter Levi Kelly held the Kernels to just two hits, no runs and struck out 10 batters in six innings of work.

The Kernels countered with Andrew Cabezas. He did give up a solo home run to the first batter of the game, but settled down afterwards going eight innings and striking out seven batters.

It was tied 1-1 through eight innings, until Dominic Fletcher hit a three-run home run in the top of the ninth.

The Kernels conclude their series with Kane County at noon on Monday.