Tyler Webb hits game-winning two-run double in Kernels debut

Tyler Webb had a Kernels debut that he'll remember for a long time. He was promoted on Thursday from Elizabethton.

The Kernels trailed Burlington 2-1 heading into the bottom of the ninth. Gilberto Celestino and Gabe Snyder got on base with back-to-back singles. After a Jared Akins pop-up, it was Webb's turn to be the hero. With a full-count and two outs, he lined a double to short right center scoring both runners.

The Kernels are 5-0 to start the month of July. They travel to the Quad Cities for a three-game series starting on Saturday.