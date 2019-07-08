Nick Nurse continues summer tour at Zach Johnson Foundation Classic

Their was no doubt the who the biggest celebrity was playing today at the Zach Johnson Foundation Classic. Nick Nurse.

It's been a wild ride for Nurseurse since he led the Toronto Raptors to a NBA Championship in his first season as head coach.

I" keep saying get me back to the pressure of the NBA finals. It is less crazy than the last couple of weeks has been but it's been really enjoyable." Nurse said.

Nurse has been a very busy man but he had to make room for Zach {Johnson} to help raise money for Kids on Course.

"The biggest thing is this and Zach says it all the time, you get put in this position right like I've been put in the position to now have one NBA title." Nurse said. "Zach is obviously great, your job is to be a steward and get back to the community."

Nurse had a chance to catch up with some of his old Iowa buddies Monday like former Hawkeye Bobby Hanson, who let him try on his world championship ring he won with the bulls.

"Yeah it's cool, Bobby's got that title ring." Nurse said. "I saw Anna and I said let me see that thing because obviously were going to have one here this fall."

