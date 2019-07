Nick Nurse decided to stay away from all the chaos in NBA free agency on Sunday and spend time with fans in the state of Iowa.

Nurse brought the NBA Championship trophy to an event at the Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. Some of the guests included Gary Dolphin, former UNI assistant coach Kevin Lehman and Governor Kim Reynolds.

"If I could say what my biggest thrill in this whole thing has been, it's been to share it with everybody," said Nurse.