New team, new field, same expectations for Xavier football program

They may not like to talk about it, but the expectations for the 2019 Xavier Saints are the same as they were for past teams, win a state championship.

“In 2017 we didn’t talk about 2016, in 2018 we didn’t talk about 2017, in 2019 were not talking about any of them." said head coach Duane Schulte.

“We’re just going to take it one game at a time." said senior offensive lineman Josh Volk.

"We're just going to get to work every single day at practice and then we'll show up Friday and do our best.”

Xavier has been nothing short of dominant in recent seasons and they just graduated a group of seniors that won five championships in various sports.

“I mean it was a great group of guys, great leadership." said senior linebacker Ethan Hurkett.

"I think a key thing for us this year is to try and get that leadership going and hopefully everything will fall into place but yeah those guys we're great athletes.”

One of those seniors was quarterback Quinn Schulte, making this the first season in nearly a decade that head coach Duane Schulte will coach without a son on the team.

“It was neat to have him playing for the last 8 or 9 years but to be honest it feels a little bit different." Schulte said. "I miss having Quinn here, I’ll be honest with you."