New coach, same philosophy at Benton Community

Benton Community was one victory short last year in making it to the UNI Dome for the first time in school history, but lost to West Liberty in the state quarterfinals.

The Bobcats lost 15 seniors from last season, but they've always been a team that surprises people.

"I feel like every year Benton just loses a lot of people, but I think the thing that people don't understand is that Benton's always good and we're always going to be contenders for playoffs," said senior offensive lineman Ian Rupp.

The Bobcats do have a new head coach this year in Jeff Zittergruen. He takes over for Kal Goodchild, who spent 23 years at the helm in two stints.

"We definitely want to continue the same principles this program has been about, for sure," said Zittergruen.

Benton Community opens the season at home versus South Tama on Friday.