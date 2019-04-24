Nevada will play football at Iowa in 2022

Nevada's will play its first football game ever against Iowa when the Wolf Pack travel to the Big Ten school in 2022.

The two schools announced Wednesday the game will be played at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Sept. 17, 2022.

It means the Wolf Pack of the Mountain West Conference will play Big Ten teams in three of the next four seasons. They host Purdue in their 2019 season-opener and travel to Penn State in 2020.

Nevada coach Jay Norvell began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Iowa where he earned all-Big Ten honors as a defensive back and helped lead the Hawkeyes to the 1986 Rose Bowl.