Murray twins, sons of former Hawkeye basketball player, commit to Iowa

Kris and Keegan Murray announced Monday on Twitter they have accepted scholarships to play at Iowa where their dad Kenyon was a star player from 1992 until 1996.

Keegan and Kris Murray sit for a January 2019 interview with KCRG-TV9. Both have accepted scholarships to play for the Iowa Hawkeye basketball team for the 2020-2021 season (Scott Saville/KCRG)

After graduating from Prairie, the Murray twins are playing at DME Sports Academy in Daytona, Florida this year. They will be freshmen at Iowa next season.

Keegan is 6'8" and Kris 6'7" and they can both handle the ball and shoot. Both were all-staters last season at Prairie and posted virtually identical numbers. Keegan averaged 20.3 points and 7.2 rebounds, and Kris had 18.4 points and 6.3 rebounds.

