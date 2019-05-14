Murphy scores five to lead Marion past Mt. Vernon

Junior Jaffer Murphy led the way with five goals in Marion's (14-0) 9-0 win over the Mt. Vernon Mustangs on Tuesday. Murphy raises his season total to 38 goals, good enough for second in the state.

"It's an adrenaline rush and it feels good." Murphy said. "as a team player, we just work the ball to the top part and my job is really to just finish up there."

Murphy started playing soccer when he was four years old after coming to the United States from Africa.

"I asked my parents to play soccer on a team and ever since then I've been playing. I love the game." Murphy said.

"His work ethic, just having a ball at his feet year-round. I think being in basketball, football, club soccer just constantly being athletic comes into play." said Marion head coach Kory Boebel.

Murphy used his soccer skills on the football field last fall, helping him kick 27 of 29 PATs and seven field goals.

"There are different techniques for kicking a soccer ball, you're able to plan and then just kick it with your laces." Murphy said. "Football you have to learn the steps, three back, three across, take two steps and then kick it through the uprights."

Murphy says he is still unsure of what sport he would like to continue playing in the future.

"I love soccer because I'm in the season but then once we get into football, that new different vibe it will be fun. For the next level, I'm just thinking whatever." Murphy said. "God he has a plan for me, so whatever he wants for me, that's what I'm going to do."