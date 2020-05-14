Much anticipated state-qualifying track meet at Kingston will have to wait

Thursday was supposed to be the day hundreds of high school track athletes competed across Iowa to qualify for the state track meet in Des Moines. Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids was supposed to be one of the six qualifying sites.

Instead, the stadium was empty because the season was canceled last month due to concerns over COVID-19.

"It hit me a little bit this morning," said Chris Deam, the athletics director at Cedar Rapids Jefferson. "It would be organized chaos going on now."

For years, Cedar Rapids could never host a state qualifying meet at Kingston Stadium because it only had seven lanes. A track is required to have eight lanes in order to be a host.

This past summer, Kingston Stadium received a $2 million renovation, which included the addition of an eighth lane.

"We're the second-biggest school district in the state," said Grant Schultz, the athletics director for Cedar Rapids Washington. "It feels like it's been a long time coming. Our kids deserve this."

The area athletic directors are hopeful Kingston Stadium will be a host site next year.

"We've got an ideal location," said Deam. "So, why not us?"